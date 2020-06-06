0
Saturday 6 June 2020 - 08:27

Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran

Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
“Today’s #IAEA report on safeguards implementation in #Iran was published by western news agencies 5 minutes after its distribution among members of the Board of Governors,” Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

“The regime of confidentiality in the Agency doesn’t work at all,” he added.

“The leak of #IAEA confidential report on #Iran is outrageous, but it may have one positive implication. It is clear from the content that the issue is of no immediate proliferation concern. Events ( if any) took place 20 years ago. The problem lies in a different dimension,” he said in a separate message.

“I am absolutely sure that the leaks of confidential #IAEA reports on #Iran isn’t the fault of Secretariat of the Agency.”

“This is the responsibility of some individual Member States who leak the reports to #US media in a hope that they will create unhealthy atmosphere around Iran,” Russian diplomat noted.

Earlier, Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said that the International Atomic Energy Agency's new report on JCPOA both signifies continuation of IAEA's verification activities and portrays Iran's actions in implementing its decisions to suspend its JCPOA commitments.

Following the unilateral withdrawal of Iran from the JCPOA, Iran tried to maintain the nuclear deal on the condition that other parties to the agreement comply with their commitments under the deal, but after a lapse of nearly two years and European parties' failure to uphold commitments to preserve Iran's economic benefits, Iran began steps to reduce its commitments over a 60-day period.
