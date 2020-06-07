0
Sunday 7 June 2020 - 07:04

Many Articles of US-Iraq Strategic Agreement to be Amended according to Iraqi Politician

Story Code : 867069
Many Articles of US-Iraq Strategic Agreement to be Amended according to Iraqi Politician
Badr al-Ziyadi, a member of the Iraqi parliament's security and defense committee, spoke about strategic talks between the country and the United States.

Referring to Iraq's approach to limiting foreign troops, he said, “The situation is changing now, therefore the mission of foreign forces will be limited to training and logistical support and the military forces will leave the country.”

“The priority is to maintain the sovereignty of Iraq,” he noted, adding that the coalition must inform the Iraqi government of its decisions.

“After the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi informed the parliament that meetings would be held with these forces or the US government to amend the agreement,” he added.

According to Badr al-Ziyadi, the strategic agreement between the US and Iraq includes several articles, many of which will be amended in Iraq's favor.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
7 June 2020
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
7 June 2020
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
6 June 2020
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
6 June 2020
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
6 June 2020
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
6 June 2020
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
5 June 2020
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
5 June 2020
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
5 June 2020
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
5 June 2020
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
4 June 2020
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
4 June 2020