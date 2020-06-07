Hezbollah Fully Rejects Everything that Leades to Division, Religious Tension

Islam Times - Hezbollah issued Saturday a statement which rejected and denounced the abusive chants circulated via the social media websites, pointing out that they never reflect the moral and religious values of the Muslims.

First, the insults and chants by certain people are rejected and condemned; and thus they do not represent the moral and religious values of Muslims and all the faithful.Second, Hezbollah reiterates the religious position of His Eminence the Leader Sayyed Ali khamenei and his Fatwa that prohibits insults towards the wives of the Messenger [PBUH], Mother of the Believers, and all the sanctities of Muslims.Third, we strongly warn against the incitement of sedition, and those benefiting from it, as well as those who promote and advocate it. We fully reject everything that could lead to division, disagreement and sectarian and religious tensions.