Hezbollah Fully Rejects Everything that Leades to Division, Religious Tension
Story Code : 867102
In the wake of offensive chants and related content that are being circulated on some social media platforms, Hezbollah issued the following statement:
First, the insults and chants by certain people are rejected and condemned; and thus they do not represent the moral and religious values of Muslims and all the faithful.
Second, Hezbollah reiterates the religious position of His Eminence the Leader Sayyed Ali khamenei and his Fatwa that prohibits insults towards the wives of the Messenger [PBUH], Mother of the Believers, and all the sanctities of Muslims.
Third, we strongly warn against the incitement of sedition, and those benefiting from it, as well as those who promote and advocate it. We fully reject everything that could lead to division, disagreement and sectarian and religious tensions.