0
Sunday 7 June 2020 - 10:31

Poland Willing to Host US Troops Withdrawn from Germany

Story Code : 867121
Poland Willing to Host US Troops Withdrawn from Germany
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki made the comment on Saturday after US President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to decrease US military presence in Germany and cut the number of American forces stationed there.

The move would reduce the number of US troops by 9,500 from the 34,500 permanently assigned in Germany.

“I deeply hope that as a result of the many talks that we had ... part of the troops based today in Germany which are being removed by the United States ... will indeed come to Poland,” Morawiecki told private radio RMF24. “The decision is now on the US side.”

The troop reduction is said to be related to the escalating tensions between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the increased military spending by the NATO military alliance.

The US president has on several occasions criticized Berlin for spending too little on defense and called on America’s allies in NATO to spend at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense by 2024.

Trump has long complained that the US is paying much of the alliance’s costs. He told a NATO summit in Brussels in 2018 that Washington would “go its own way” if the allies failed to meet his requirements.

Moreover, the United States currently has 4,500 rotational troops in Poland and always been seeking to expand its military presence by deploying missiles in Eastern Europe and Russia’s doorstep despite repeated warnings from Moscow.

Warsaw and Washington started on Thursday two-week military exercises — dubbed 'Defender Europe 2020' — in northwestern Poland with the participation of about 4,000 US soldiers and approximately 2,000 Polish forces.

The war game has been described as the largest deployment of US-based forces to Europe in more than 25 years with 20,000 soldiers deployed directly from the US to Europe between February and May this year to take part in it.

Russia has formerly warned that any increased military presence in Poland could provoke Moscow’s retaliation and prompt it to step up its military presence in neighboring Belarus.
Source : PT
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
7 June 2020
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
7 June 2020
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
7 June 2020
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
7 June 2020
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
6 June 2020
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
6 June 2020
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
6 June 2020
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
6 June 2020
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
5 June 2020
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
5 June 2020
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
5 June 2020
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
5 June 2020