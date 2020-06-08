0
Monday 8 June 2020 - 10:15

Hamas: Israel’s Plans to Extend ‘Sovereignty’ Over West Bank Areas ‘Will Be Doomed to Failure’

Story Code : 867302
Hamas: Israel’s Plans to Extend ‘Sovereignty’ Over West Bank Areas ‘Will Be Doomed to Failure’
Hamas’s Jerusalem Affairs Office said in a statement on Sunday that “Jerusalem will remain a Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic city and the eternal capital of the Palestinian state, and all powers on this planet will not be able to change its identity, address, and history”.

The statement added that “the occupation and its plots against Jerusalem and Palestine will be doomed to failure and its conspiracies will not secure a future for its existence on the Palestinian land”.

In late May, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated the 1 July date set out in the country’s newly inaugurated coalition agreement for starting the process of extending ‘sovereignty’ over parts of the occupied West Bank.
Related Stories
Hamas Condemns Certain Arab States for Attempting to Normalize Ties with Israel
Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas criticized attempts aimed at normalizing ties with Israel, describing the latest wave of ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Unsatisfied with Combination of Iraq
Hezbollah Unsatisfied with Combination of Iraq's Delegation in Talks with US
Leader Admires Crew of Iranian Tankers That Shipped Fuel to Venezuela
Leader Admires Crew of Iranian Tankers That Shipped Fuel to Venezuela
8 June 2020
Hamas: Israel’s Plans to Extend ‘Sovereignty’ Over West Bank Areas ‘Will Be Doomed to Failure’
Hamas: Israel’s Plans to Extend ‘Sovereignty’ Over West Bank Areas ‘Will Be Doomed to Failure’
8 June 2020
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
7 June 2020
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
7 June 2020
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
7 June 2020
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
7 June 2020
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
7 June 2020
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
6 June 2020
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination
6 June 2020
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
Al-Nujaba Warns Israeli Regime from Inside Palestine
6 June 2020
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
Russian Envoy Condemns Leak of IAEA Confidential Report on Iran
6 June 2020
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
5 June 2020