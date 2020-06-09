0
Tuesday 9 June 2020 - 06:15

PA Will Stop Providing Civil Services If ‘Israel’ Annexes West Bank: Abbas Advisor

Story Code : 867444
PA Will Stop Providing Civil Services If ‘Israel’ Annexes West Bank: Abbas Advisor
“Either they backtrack on annexation and things go back to how they were, or they follow through with annexation and they go back to being the occupying power in the whole West Bank,” he al-Sheikh told The New York Times.

“I will not accept that my role is a service provider,” he adds. “I’m not a municipality or a charity.”

Al-Sheikh also tells the paper that the PA will no longer turn over Israelis caught in the West Bank and accused of crimes.

“Every day, I’ll be retreating from my responsibilities,” al-Sheikh says.

“I am telling the Israelis, if this situation continues, you will have to take full responsibility as an occupying power. It could go back to like it was before Oslo.”
Source : Israeli Media
Comment


Featured Stories
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
CIA Spy Who Gathered Intel on Gen. Soleimani’s Whereabouts Sentenced to Death
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic
9 June 2020
WHO: Coronavirus Situation ‘Worsening’ Worldwide
WHO: Coronavirus Situation ‘Worsening’ Worldwide
9 June 2020
North Korea to Sever Communication Lines to South
North Korea to Sever Communication Lines to South
9 June 2020
Hezbollah Unsatisfied with Combination of Iraq
Hezbollah Unsatisfied with Combination of Iraq's Delegation in Talks with US
8 June 2020
Leader Admires Crew of Iranian Tankers That Shipped Fuel to Venezuela
Leader Admires Crew of Iranian Tankers That Shipped Fuel to Venezuela
8 June 2020
Hamas: Israel’s Plans to Extend ‘Sovereignty’ Over West Bank Areas ‘Will Be Doomed to Failure’
Hamas: Israel’s Plans to Extend ‘Sovereignty’ Over West Bank Areas ‘Will Be Doomed to Failure’
8 June 2020
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path
7 June 2020
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
Ghalibaf: US, Israeli Services Behind 2017 Terrorist Attack on Iranian Parliament
7 June 2020
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
Russia: US Should Leave Syria and Deal with its Internal Crisis
7 June 2020
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
UK Protesters Clash with Police During Anti-Rasism Demonstrations
7 June 2020
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Mourns Former S.G. Ramadan Abdullah Shallah
7 June 2020
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
Yemen’s Houthis Make Advances in Ma’rib, Kill Senior Saudi Commander
6 June 2020