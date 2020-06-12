Iran Releases Photo of CIA, Mossad Informant

Islam Times - Iran on Thursday officially released the photo of a man who has been sentenced to death over spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Israeli spy service Mossad.

On Thursday, the official website of Iran’s Judiciary released the photo, saying Seyed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd had worked as a spy for the CIA and Mossad and given them intelligence on the whereabouts and movements of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani who was killed by the US in Iraq in early January.The Iranian Judiciary’s press office announced on Tuesday that the case of Mousavi Majd had nothing to do with the American assassination of General Soleimani as he had been arrested four months before the top general’s martyrdom.Lt. General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha'abi (PMU), and a number of their entourage were killed in a strike by American drones near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.The White House and the Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.In the early hours of January 8, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in retaliation for the US move.