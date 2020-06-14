0
Sunday 14 June 2020 - 10:27

Former FM Calls for Jordan to Step towards Iran, Turkey against Zionists' Annexation Plan

Story Code : 868544
Former FM Calls for Jordan to Step towards Iran, Turkey against Zionists
According to Arabi 21, Al-Muasher noted that due to the recent changes in international ties and the nature of coalitions with countries including the US and the Persian Gulf littoral states, it would be practical for Jordan to tighten ties with Iran and Turkey.

He urged Jordan to move towards Iran and Turkey despite the existing conflicts in a bid to open new gateways in its international relations. 

The former Jordanian officials added that in case of the implementation of the annexation plan, Jordan must try reinforcement of Palestine. 

The Zionist regime intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war to its territory. This is part of Trump’s “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the Occupied Territories.

Foreign Minister of Palestinian National Authority, Riyad al-Maliki, has called for the formation of an international front against Israeli plan to annex part of the West Bank.

He called on the Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the Human Rights Council and the International Court of Justice to take action against the Israeli Regime.

He further said that the International community must impose economic sanctions on the Zionist regime.
Source : MNA
