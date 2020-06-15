0
Monday 15 June 2020 - 08:21

40 Civilians, 20 Soldiers Killed in Nigeria Terrorist Attack

Story Code : 868693
40 Civilians, 20 Soldiers Killed in Nigeria Terrorist Attack
The attacks took place in the Monguno and Nganzai areas in northeastern Borno State.

Eyewitnesses said militants armed with heavy weaponry, including rocket launchers, overran government forces in Monguno in the late morning hours, killing at least 20 soldiers and roaming the area for three hours. Hundreds of civilians were injured in the crossfire.

The local police station and the United Nations (UN)’s humanitarian hub in the area were set on fire in the attack.

The militants distributed leaflets among the residents warning them not to cooperate with security forces and international aid workers.

Another group of militants raided Nganzai also in the late morning hours. They arrived on motorcycles and in pickup trucks and killed more than 40 residents.

It was not immediately clear what group or groups of militants were responsible for the two attacks.

The new attacks came just days the Takfiri Boko Haram terrorist group killed at least 69 people in a raid on a village in Gubio.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, the so-called West Africa Province (ISWAP), have killed thousands of people and displaced millions more in the northeastern areas of Nigeria.

The violence has spilled over into the neighboring countries of Chad, Niger, and Cameroon.
Related Stories
Gunmen kill 140 civilians near South Sudan: Ethiopia
Islam Times - At least 140 people, including women and children, have reportedly been killed after gunmen attacked an area near Ethiopia's border with South Sudan.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
15 June 2020
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
15 June 2020
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
15 June 2020
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
14 June 2020
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
14 June 2020
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
14 June 2020
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran's Support in Fight against ISIL
14 June 2020
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
13 June 2020
32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen
32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen
13 June 2020
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
13 June 2020
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
13 June 2020
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
11 June 2020