0
Monday 15 June 2020 - 10:13

‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights

Story Code : 868721
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
So-called Settlements Minister Tzipi Hotovely wrote on Facebook that her ministry will start preparations for Ramat Trump - Hebrew for "Trump Heights" – with a capacity for 300 families. The Jewish settlement is currently known as Bruchim and is more than 30 years old and has a population of 10 people.

‘Israel’ occupied Syria’s Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981. The vast majority of the international community considers the move illegal under international law.

But during a visit to Washington, DC by Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in March last year, just weeks before the occupations entity’s elections, Trump changed decades of US policy by signing an executive order, officially recognizing the strategic mountainous plateau as ‘Israeli’ territory.

The decision, the latest in a series of US diplomatic moves benefitting the Tel Aviv regime, was widely applauded there. It followed Trump's controversial decision to recognize occupied al-Quds as the Zionist entity’s so-called capital and relocate the US embassy to the city, sparking outrage across the region.

According to Hebrew media, the plan will involve earmarking $2.3m for developing the settlement.

At a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu said ‘Israel’ would begin practical steps in establishing the community of Ramat Trump on the Golan Heights, the apartheid regime’s sovereignty over which was recognized by Trump.
Source : Agencies
Tagged
Palestine Zionist Trump Netanyahu US
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
15 June 2020
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
15 June 2020
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
15 June 2020
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
14 June 2020
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
14 June 2020
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
14 June 2020
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran's Support in Fight against ISIL
14 June 2020
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
13 June 2020
32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen
32 Doctors Die of Coronavirus across Yemen
13 June 2020
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
Israeli Forces Injure, Suffocate People, Photojournalists in West Bank
13 June 2020
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
Trump Slams Biden’s Claims About 2020 Election, Says ‘Joe’s Not All There’
13 June 2020
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
Yemeni Bodies Condemn Saudi-led Coalition Over Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Sana’a Neighborhood
11 June 2020