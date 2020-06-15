‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights

Islam Times - The Zionist government approved plans to build a new illegal settlement in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Golan Heights named after US President Donald Trump.

So-called Settlements Minister Tzipi Hotovely wrote on Facebook that her ministry will start preparations for Ramat Trump - Hebrew for "Trump Heights" – with a capacity for 300 families. The Jewish settlement is currently known as Bruchim and is more than 30 years old and has a population of 10 people.‘Israel’ occupied Syria’s Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981. The vast majority of the international community considers the move illegal under international law.But during a visit to Washington, DC by Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in March last year, just weeks before the occupations entity’s elections, Trump changed decades of US policy by signing an executive order, officially recognizing the strategic mountainous plateau as ‘Israeli’ territory.The decision, the latest in a series of US diplomatic moves benefitting the Tel Aviv regime, was widely applauded there. It followed Trump's controversial decision to recognize occupied al-Quds as the Zionist entity’s so-called capital and relocate the US embassy to the city, sparking outrage across the region.According to Hebrew media, the plan will involve earmarking $2.3m for developing the settlement.At a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu said ‘Israel’ would begin practical steps in establishing the community of Ramat Trump on the Golan Heights, the apartheid regime’s sovereignty over which was recognized by Trump.