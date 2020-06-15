At Least 6 Killed, 16 Injured in Clashes Between Taliban, Army in Afghanistan
Story Code : 868724
“Six Taliban insurgents were killed and 16 others injured in several separate incidents in the Qaisar district over the past 24 hours,” Yorsh said, adding that there were also casualties among the government forces and civilians, but not specifying the numbers of those.
Nader Saeedi, a member of the Faryab provincial council, said that casualties, including fatalities, among army soldiers counted four.
Additionally, two civilians have sustained injuries as a result of the clashes, according to Saeedi.