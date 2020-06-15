0
Monday 15 June 2020 - 10:20

At Least 6 Killed, 16 Injured in Clashes Between Taliban, Army in Afghanistan

At Least 6 Killed, 16 Injured in Clashes Between Taliban, Army in Afghanistan
“Six Taliban insurgents were killed and 16 others injured in several separate incidents in the Qaisar district over the past 24 hours,” Yorsh said, adding that there were also casualties among the government forces and civilians, but not specifying the numbers of those.

Nader Saeedi, a member of the Faryab provincial council, said that casualties, including fatalities, among army soldiers counted four.

Additionally, two civilians have sustained injuries as a result of the clashes, according to Saeedi.
Pentagon admits keeping tab on media
The US Army in Afghanistan has admitted to keeping files on journalists and classifying reporting on the war as positive, negative and neutral.
