Tuesday 16 June 2020 - 08:01

Lebanon's General Security Chief Confirms News about Terrorist Attack Plan

Lebanon
“We have relayed this information to those concerned,” General Ibrahim added.

It is worth noting that a confidential security document, circulated Sunday night, indicated that a terrorist attack was being planned to target the airport.

Regarding the formation of an economic security committee to tackle the country’s financial crisis, especially the plummeting exchange rate of the LPB against the US dollar, Ibrahim said that the aim of the committee was to endeavor to stabilize the exchange rate of the US dollar.

“We have established an operations room at the General Security’s General Directorate to follow up on the traffickers of US dollars in the country,” he added.
Source : NNA
Comment


