Tuesday 16 June 2020 - 12:13

Zarif: Iran Working to Strengthen Economic Cooperation with Syria

“We have strong economic relationships with Syria, and as for the latter, [it has] a credit line in Iran. We and our friends will work to develop the economic situation in Syria and enhance economic cooperation between Iran and Syria”, Zarif pointed out, when asked about the Caesar Act.The statement was made ahead of the Iranian Foreign Minister’s talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov scheduled for later today in Moscow.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, signed into law by US President Donald Trump in December 2019, is due to come into effect on Wednesday. The document stipulates sanctioning almost all Syrian economic and trade activities, as well as government officials.

It is worth noting that Zarif had also voiced in a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara his country’s support to the political solution in Libya.
