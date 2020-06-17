Maduro: EU Must Not Meddle in Venezuela's Affairs

Islam Times - The European Union must not interfere in Venezuela's affairs, President Nicolas Maduro said.

At a meeting with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), supported by him, Maduro spoke about the upcoming elections to the National Assembly.On Tuesday, the EU condemned the ruling by the Supreme Court of Venezuela to renew the makeup of the National Electoral Council (CNE), saying that such decisions "reduce the space for democracy in the country to a minimum."The EU noted that an independent CNE, as well as equal conditions of participation for all political parties, are necessary for a credible electoral process," Maduro said, according to Sputnik."Elections, democracy, freedom! And so that no one interferes in the affairs of Venezuela! Therefore, I made a statement for the EU: worry about coronavirus, worry about racism in the EU, worry about the economic crisis, don't mess with Venezuela anymore! Get away from Venezuela, European Union, enough of your colonialist point of view!" he added.