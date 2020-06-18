Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah Rejects Federalism & Confederalism, Resistance Allies Will Win

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the party’s creed has not changed since 1985, pointing out that its Islamic essence does not contradict with its national role.

In an interview with LBCI broadcast Wednesday night, Sheikh Qassem confirmed that Hezbollah rejects the two governance systems of federalism and confederalism, adding that the party does not even aim at amending the Taef Constitution to achieve more gains in the Lebanese state.We would not employ our military power to achieve more gains in the state, according to Sheikh Qassem, who added all the Lebanese groups suffer from oppression, and that the complete implementation of the Taef Constitution would be the solution.His eminence stressed that Hezbollah is an independent party and does not plan to evoke Iran’s intervention in Lebanon’s domestic affairs.Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the Resistance achievements contributed to the proportional advance of Lebanon’s economic situation, especially after 2000 Liberation, adding that Hezbollah is not responsible for the socioeconomic crisis.Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General pointed out that regime corruption is behind the deteriorating living conditions in Lebanon, calling on the government to assume its responsibilities to cope with crisis affecting all the Lebanese.“We are not looking for changing the government or any governmental amendment. This government is supposed to last till the parliamentary elections in 2022.”His eminence clarified that the reason behind the resignation of the former PM Saad Hariri is not Hezbollah conditions, yet US pressures and the Lebanese Forces “which let him down at the last moment.”Regarding the performance of the Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, Sheikh Qassem stressed that Hezbollah does not discuss this issue publicly, but in the cabinet sessions.Sheikh Qassem underscored that Hezbollah does not aim at changing the economic system in Lebanon, adding that establishing cooperation with the eastern states targets averting the US blackmail and preventing starvation in Lebanon.Hezbollah Deputy S.G. denounced the acts of sabotage which stormed Beirut and Tripoli during the recent protests, calling on the security forces to arrest the vandals.Sheikh Qassem also stressed that Hezbollah is not responsible for the illegal border crossings, adding that the army units ought to stop the acts of smuggling.