0
Friday 19 June 2020 - 10:15

7 Students Killed at Mortar Shell Explosion in Afghanistan

Story Code : 869572
7 Students Killed at Mortar Shell Explosion in Afghanistan
The deadly blast occurred in a religious school in the Ishkamish district of Takhar Province on Thursday, when a live mortar shell was mishandled at the site.

“As per initial investigation, the explosion was caused by a mortar that had somehow been carried inside the madrassa,” police spokesman Khalil Asir said, referring to the school.

Provincial governor spokesman Jawad Hejri also confirmed the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

Also, on Wednesday night, a suspected Taliban attack killed at least seven police officers in the east-central province of Baghlan, Afghanistan’s Tolo News television channel quoted an unnamed security source as saying on Thursday.

“The Taliban has also suffered casualties but there is no exact information,” the source added.

The latest attacks come as the government and the Taliban militant group agreed to hold their first high-level meeting in a peace process in Qatar.

The US and its allies invaded Afghanistan in October 2001. While the invasion ended the Taliban’s rule in the country, it failed to eliminate the group.

The US reached a deal with the Taliban in February to gradually withdraw its forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
19 June 2020
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
19 June 2020
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
19 June 2020
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
18 June 2020
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
18 June 2020
India Wants Peace But Won
India Wants Peace But Won't Compromise on Country's Sovereignty: Modi
18 June 2020
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
18 June 2020
Turkey Sends Special Forces into Iraq ‘Against PKK Militants’ Despite Baghdad’s Outrage
Turkey Sends Special Forces into Iraq ‘Against PKK Militants’ Despite Baghdad’s Outrage
17 June 2020
Maduro: EU Must Not Meddle in Venezuela
Maduro: EU Must Not Meddle in Venezuela's Affairs
17 June 2020
North Korea Rejects South
North Korea Rejects South's Offer of Envoys, Vows to Redeploy Troops to Border
17 June 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Arms Part of our Culture & Strategic Doctrine
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Arms Part of our Culture & Strategic Doctrine
17 June 2020
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
16 June 2020