0
Saturday 20 June 2020 - 07:21

Another Iranian Ship En Route to Venezuela: Report

Story Code : 869723
Another Iranian Ship En Route to Venezuela: Report
Washington Post stated an Iranian ship ‘Golsan’ is expected to dock in Venezuela soon, an arrival that comes shortly after the five tankers loaded with gasoline delivered to Venezuela.

According to the American media, Golsan is moving towards the Venezuelan coast, and Russ Dallen, head of the Miami-based investment company, says the ship is carrying parts to continue repairing Venezuelan refineries.

The vessel is expected to anchor in Venezuelan ports on Sundays or Mondays.

Last month, a five-tanker Iranian-flagged flotilla carried up to 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and components to Venezuela to help the country ease an acute scarcity that has forced Venezuelans to wait for hours in lines at service stations.

According to the Maritime Traffic Center, Golsan left the port of Shahid Rajaei in Iran on May 17 this year and its current speed is about 13.1 knots. Each node is 1852 meters per hour.

The Golsan tanker was built in 1998, is now carrying fuel under the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian tankers continue to enter Venezuelan ports and refineries as the US government has previously threatened to block new oil tankers between Tehran and Caracas to prevent them from reaching the Venezuelan coast.

With the arrival of Iranian tankers in Venezuela, the Caracas government and nation thanked the Iranian people for their solidarity in sending fuel to the country and promised to continue fraternal relations between the two countries.
Related Stories
First Death from Coronavirus Outside China Reported in Philippines
Islam Times - A man has died in the Philippines after testing positive for coronavirus, becoming the first lethal case of the outbreak outside China....
Comment


Featured Stories
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
20 June 2020
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
20 June 2020
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
20 June 2020
The Israelification of American domestic security
The Israelification of American domestic security
By Max Blumenthal
16 June 2020
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
19 June 2020
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
19 June 2020
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
19 June 2020
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
19 June 2020
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
18 June 2020
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
18 June 2020
India Wants Peace But Won
India Wants Peace But Won't Compromise on Country's Sovereignty: Modi
18 June 2020
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
18 June 2020