0
Sunday 21 June 2020 - 06:11

Israeli Occupation Army Creates New Unit to Expand Intelligence Capabilities

Story Code : 869894
Israeli Occupation Army Creates New Unit to Expand Intelligence Capabilities
According to the Hebrew-language Channel 7, the Israeli Army announced the launch of a new hovercraft contingent affiliated to the “9900” unit of the Military Intelligence Corps, which is responsible for collecting geo-visual intelligence.

The hovercraft or drones unit will collect accurate intelligence information in high accuracy, whether in the night or day hours, and it is a unit that decodes optical and accurate mapping, according to the report.

Channel 7 said on its website that the Israeli Army is trying to make the most of the capabilities of hovercraft and drones in the field of espionage, intelligence and information gathering, especially as it has an important and strategic advantage which is to work at any time and in difficult weather conditions, as it is very cheap.
