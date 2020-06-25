0
Thursday 25 June 2020 - 09:14

Pentagon Designates Huawei, Hikvision as Companies Controlled by Chinese Military: Report

The document obtained by Reuters news agency, also singles out the China Mobile Communications Group, China Telecommunications Corp, and aircraft manufacturer Aviation Industry Corp of China.

While Huawei has not commented on the matter yet, Hikvision has slammed the allegations as “baseless”, stressing that they are not a “Chinese military company”.

Hikvision added that they had never taken part in any military-related R&D work and that they would cooperate with Washington to resolve the issue.

Reuters cited an unnamed senior administration official as saying that the Department of Defense (DOD) list can be seen as “a useful tool for the US government, companies, investors, academic institutions, and likeminded partners to conduct due diligence with regard to partnerships with these entities, particularly as the list grows”.

The White House, for its part, has not yet commented on whether sanctions will be imposed.

US authorities placed Huawei, Hikvision, and scores of other Chinese tech firms on its Entity List in May 2019, citing national security concerns that their technologies could be used to spy on countries at the behest of Beijing.

Both the Chinese government and Huawei have vehemently rejected the allegations, with Hikvision board member Huang Fanghong arguing last year that the company had found “alternatives to most of the US components” and that they believe “the impact will be minor on our business”.

Washington also began a campaign of discouraging countries from allowing the firm to build national 5G networks using similar claims, despite rejections from the UK, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, and some Canadian telecom providers.
