Syrian Protesters Vow to Continue Fight until Liberation of Golan Heights from Israel

Islam Times - Dozens of Syrian demonstrators have gathered to protest the Zionists’ control over the Golan Heights, which the Israeli regime has been occupying for more than half a century.

The protesters held a massive rally at Tahrir square in the liberated city of Quneitra, where they stressed the need to continue struggle until the mountainous plateau is fully liberated, the official SANA news agency reported on Thursday.The Golan Heights will always remain an integral part of Syria and Damascus reserves the right to re-establish control over the area despite attempts by the Tel Aviv to distort the reality, they stressed.According to SANA, the participants also demanded the international community and United Nations play their role in protecting peoples from the Israeli occupation in all its forms.The Israeli regime has long been pushing for the US recognition of Tel Aviv’s "sovereignty" claims over the territory, which was seized in 1967.On March 25 last year, US President Donald Trump signed a decree that suited the Israeli interest regarding Golan. The signing took place at the start of a meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.