Sunday 28 June 2020 - 08:18

People of Golan Reject Israeli Agricultural Plans in Occupied Territories

People of Golan Reject Israeli Agricultural Plans in Occupied Territories
The participants held a protest gathering near Ram Lake in the occupied Golan Heights, in rejection of all plans by the Israeli occupiers for the region, mainly the aforementioned project which aims at building wind turbines on their agricultural lands and seizing their properties by force, SANA reported.

The participants also said that the Israeli scheme is part of Zionist practices aimed at stealing Syrian citizens’ properties and identity.

The people of the occupied Syrian Golan emphasized their adherence to their lands and their Syrian identity.

The Israeli occupiers plan to implement a new settlement project through building 52 wind turbines and seizing over six thousands dunams of farmlands belonging to the Syrian people of Majdal Chams, Mas’ada, Buqatha, and Ein Qunya villages.
Source : SANA
