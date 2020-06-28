0
Sunday 28 June 2020 - 08:31

Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen

Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
According to Almasirah, the US-Saudi aggression launched 6 raids on Majzar, in Marib.

In Al-Baidha, the aggression launched 12 raids on Qaniah area, Nata'e and Al-Sawadiyah districts.

In Hajjah, the US-Saudi aggression launched 5 raids on Abbs district.

In Sa'adah, the US-Saudi aggression launched 4 raids on Kataf district.

In Al-Jawf, the aggression launched 7 raids on Khub wa Al-Sha`f district.

It is noteworthy that the US-Saudi aggression launched more than 400 raids during the past week on the governorates of Ma'rib, Al-Jawf, Sana'a, Amran, Sa'adah, Hajjah, Al-Baidha and the borders.
