Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen

Islam Times - The Saudi-led coalition has launched a series of raids against several provinces of Yemen on Saturday.

According to Almasirah, the US-Saudi aggression launched 6 raids on Majzar, in Marib.In Al-Baidha, the aggression launched 12 raids on Qaniah area, Nata'e and Al-Sawadiyah districts.In Hajjah, the US-Saudi aggression launched 5 raids on Abbs district.In Sa'adah, the US-Saudi aggression launched 4 raids on Kataf district.In Al-Jawf, the aggression launched 7 raids on Khub wa Al-Sha`f district.It is noteworthy that the US-Saudi aggression launched more than 400 raids during the past week on the governorates of Ma'rib, Al-Jawf, Sana'a, Amran, Sa'adah, Hajjah, Al-Baidha and the borders.