0
Monday 29 June 2020 - 07:16

Hezbollah Condemns Shea’s ‘Hostile Behavior’: Flagrant Aggression on Lebanon’s Sovereignty

Story Code : 871453
Hezbollah Condemns Shea’s ‘Hostile Behavior’: Flagrant Aggression on Lebanon’s Sovereignty
Fadlallah said US Ambassador Dorothy Shea’s latest remarks constitute an ‘attack’ on the country’s “sovereignty and dignity,” calling on the foreign ministry to force the ambassador to “respect international law.”

“The Foreign Ministry should compel the ambassador to respect international treaties that define the duties of diplomats,” he pointed out.

“The recent campaign of incitement and misinformation led by the American administration against the majority of the Lebanese people is nothing but a miserable attempt to cover up its conspiracy role against the livelihood of the Lebanese people and their national currency, which was revealed by the Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah,” the MP emphasized.

He indicated herein that Sayyed Nasrallah “has set the correct national framework to confront it [conspiracy role], embarking on a serious national endeavor to open the way for promising economic options for Lebanon outside the American hegemony, which is increasing the tension of American officials and their pressure on Lebanon to prevent it from rising.”

“The Lebanese authorities, at the foremost of which being the Foreign Affairs Ministry, are called upon to take immediate action to compel this ambassador to respect international law, which defines the duties of diplomats, and to abide by the Lebanese laws in force,” the MP asserted.

“This is a matter we will pursue according to the legal frameworks, because the aggressive behavior of this ambassador is daring and unabashed towards the state, and is a challenge to its laws and the rulings of its jurisdiction,” Fadlallah underlined.

In the same context, Head of the Baalbek-Hermel bloc, MP Hussein Al-Hajj Hasan, considered that the ambassador’s remarks represent a blatant aggression against Lebanese sovereignty and a flagrant interference in the Lebanese internal affairs.

Haj Hasan considered that Shea’s comments constitute an explicit violation of diplomatic norms and laws, criticizing some Lebanese have long rushed to criticize some ambassadors but kept mum on the US ambassador’s comments which represented an attack on large groups of the Lebanese people.

The Foreign Ministry has since summoned the US ambassador for a meeting on Monday, a day after Lebanese Judge Mohammad Mazeh placed a yearlong gag order on local and international media outlets in Lebanon to interview US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea.

During an interview with Saudi-owned news channel Al-Hadath aired on Friday, Shea said the United States has “grave concerns about the role of Hezbollah,” labeling it as “a designated terrorist organization.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
29 June 2020
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
29 June 2020
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
29 June 2020
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
28 June 2020
Iran Never to Forget US, Europe Complicity with Saddam
Iran Never to Forget US, Europe Complicity with Saddam
28 June 2020
Attack on Iraq’s Resistance HQ, Failed Plan for Dismantling ‘Hashd al-Sha’abi’
Attack on Iraq’s Resistance HQ, Failed Plan for Dismantling ‘Hashd al-Sha’abi’
28 June 2020
US Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz Lands in “Israeli” Entity
US Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz Lands in “Israeli” Entity
28 June 2020
So-Called ‘Maximum Pressure’ to Hit Enemies Themselves: Leader
So-Called ‘Maximum Pressure’ to Hit Enemies Themselves: Leader
27 June 2020
Hamas Calls on UN to Pressure ‘Israel’ to Stop Torturing Palestinian Prisoners
Hamas Calls on UN to Pressure ‘Israel’ to Stop Torturing Palestinian Prisoners
27 June 2020
EU Should ‘Reflect’ on Possible US Withdrawal From ‘Role of World Leader’: Merkel
EU Should ‘Reflect’ on Possible US Withdrawal From ‘Role of World Leader’: Merkel
27 June 2020
Amnesty: Rohingya Need Immediate Protection of Rights
Amnesty: Rohingya Need Immediate Protection of Rights
27 June 2020
US Suspected of Role behind Raiding Hezbollah Brigades Headquarters in Baghdad
US Suspected of Role behind Raiding Hezbollah Brigades Headquarters in Baghdad
26 June 2020