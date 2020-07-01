0
Wednesday 1 July 2020 - 09:21

President Rouhani: US Suffered Two Defeats in Recent Weeks

Story Code : 871870
President Rouhani: US Suffered Two Defeats in Recent Weeks
Iran Press/Iran News: During today’s cabinet session, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated, “yesterday we witnessed the political defeat of the United States against Iran in the UNSC. The United States has suffered two defeats in recent weeks; One was the draft resolution against Iran, and the other is that all 14 members of the Security Council yesterday supported the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA ).”

The President noted that “The Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately return to its obligations whenever the other parties are ready to fulfill their obligations in the UN Security Council. If the Americans want to strike a political blow to JCPOA, Iran will not tolerate it and will show its decisive action in this regard.”
Related Stories
President Rouhani Condoles Sayyed Nasrallah on Death of His Mother-in-law
Islam Times - The Iranian President Sheikh Hasan Rouhani on Thursday offered condolences to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
1 July 2020
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
1 July 2020
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
1 July 2020
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
By Nour Rida
30 June 2020
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
30 June 2020
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
30 June 2020
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
30 June 2020
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
29 June 2020
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
29 June 2020
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
29 June 2020
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
29 June 2020
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
28 June 2020