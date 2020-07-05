0
Sunday 5 July 2020 - 10:01

Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada

Story Code : 872604
Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada
“When things flare up and it becomes a fully fledged intifada, we will see a combination of forces between Gaza and the West Bank,” Nabil Shaath, a senior adviser to President Mahmoud Abbas, told France24 Arabic.

The new uprising is likely to receive broad financial support from the Arab world, the official added.

This week, the two rival Palestinian factions – Gaza Strip-governing Hamas, and Fatah, which is in charge of the West Bank – pledged a joint campaign against Israel’s annexation plan.

Earlier, Abbas withdrew from security agreements with Israel over the impending land grab, removing the legal obstacles impeding those willing to take part in anti-Israeli violence.

While the co-existence of the Israelis and the Palestinians has never been particularly peaceful, any major flare-up or sustained uprising is referred to as an ‘intifada’. The first lasted from 1987 to 1993, and resulted in the deaths of 2,000 Palestinians and nearly 300 Israelis, both civilians and security personnel. The second, which occurred in the early 2000s, was even bloodier, leaving 3,000 Palestinians and more than 1,000 Israelis dead.

The annexation plan, championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, envisages the incorporation of all the Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank into Israel. More than 460,000 Jews live in these settlements, built in violation of international laws, and the annexation will strip the Palestinians of a significant chunk of their territory.

The plan was expected to be put in motion on July 1, but the target date was missed, as Israel was unable to secure a formal sanction for its land grab from Washington.

Israel’s closest ally, the US, maintains it’s Israel’s ‘choice’ whether or not to annex the Palestinian Territories and didn’t openly endorse the plans. The vast majority of the international community, however, strongly rejected the annexation, with even US allies – namely the EU – threatening sanctions against Tel Aviv.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
Iran to Sue US for Impacts of Sanctions on Coronavirus Spread
Iran to Sue US for Impacts of Sanctions on Coronavirus Spread
5 July 2020
Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada
Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada
5 July 2020
Syria Army Kills over 30 Daesh Terrorists in Homs
Syria Army Kills over 30 Daesh Terrorists in Homs
5 July 2020
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
4 July 2020
Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish
Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish
4 July 2020
EU Foreign Policy Chief Responds to Zarif’s Letter
EU Foreign Policy Chief Responds to Zarif’s Letter
4 July 2020
Iraqi Officials Slam Saudi Daily for Insulting Ayatollah Sistani
Iraqi Officials Slam Saudi Daily for Insulting Ayatollah Sistani
4 July 2020
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
3 July 2020
India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats
India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats
3 July 2020
Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist
Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist
3 July 2020
Palestinian Resistance Arrests Cell Operating on Behalf of Zionist Occupation in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Arrests Cell Operating on Behalf of Zionist Occupation in Gaza
3 July 2020
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
2 July 2020