Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy

Islam Times - The Iraqi government condemned the United States for testing an air defense missile system inside its embassy in Baghdad.

Iraq’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Hassan Karim al-Kaabi described the move as provocative and in violation of international law.Kaabi also called on the Iraqi government to take swift measures to halt such actions.The Embassy’s move to fire in a residential area in the heart of Baghdad is an unacceptable act and another challenge for the Arab country, adding to the mass of its provocations and illegal actions in Iraq, he noted.According to Iraqi media, the US tested a patriot missile system inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January.Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.Baghdad and Washington are currently in talks over the withdrawal of American troops. Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to take up arms against US forces if Washington fails to comply with the parliamentary order.