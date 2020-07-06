0
Monday 6 July 2020 - 12:57

If UK Makes China a Hostile Country, It Will Bear Consequences: Chinese Ambassador Warns

Story Code : 872824
If UK Makes China a Hostile Country, It Will Bear Consequences: Chinese Ambassador Warns
Britain earlier took aim the national security law for Hong Kong which was unanimously passed by the top Chinese legislative body, the standing committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in a bid to boost security in the country. The envoy to the UK retorted arguing “UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right of supervision over Hong Kong.

HK Legislation

Liu has referred to Hong Kong as the territory that is “no longer under colonial rule” but that is part of China, expressing hope that the UK won’t interfere in the Asian country’s internal affairs.

He contended that the country would in no way “brook any external interference”, as no one should underestimate China’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty.

Following the adoption of the HK Security Law, the United Kingdom called out the move, with PM Johnson denouncing the legislation as one that breaches the Sino-British Joint Declaration. The ambassador tweeted in response in early July that “UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right of “supervision” over Hong Kong whatsoever”, and stressed that Hong Kong issues are China’s internal affair alone and no business of the outside world’s.

In response, the United Kingdom moved to offer UK citizenship rights for nearly 3 million British Nationals Overseas (BNO) in Hong Kong and their immediate families, providing them opportunities to live in the UK for five years and then apply for settled status and citizenship. The move prompted criticism from Beijing, which blasted the UK for its attempt to get involved in the internal affairs of a sovereign country. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at the time China “reserves the right to take corresponding countermeasures”.

The national security law for Hong Kong was unanimously passed on 30 June by the top Chinese legislative body, the standing committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), and later signed by President Xi Jinping. The law aimed at boosting security and safety is seen by Hong Kong residents as a violation of their liberties. It outright bans secessionist, subversive, and terrorist activities, as well as any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong, which previously received special accommodation from the US.

Huawei Deadlock

Addressing the Huawei issue, as the UK has been weighing the prospect of backtracking on giving the Chinese telecoms giant access to the domestic market, Liu suggested it’s up to the UK if it opts to pay “higher price for lower quality.” He asserted that an agreement on Huawei “is a win-win example of UK-China collaboration,” referring to the move the UK made early this year, as it welcomed Huawei into Britain, allotting some space to its top-notch 5G technologies on the domestic market. The Whitehall has since been pressed by its western allies, primarily the US, to reconsider, with Washington citing “the security backdoors” in Huawei equipment that could allegedly be used by Beijing – the claims the Chinese side has vehemently denied.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now reportedly been offered a set of plausible reasons to back out of his previous decision to allow the Chinese firm Huawei to play a limited – up to 35 percent –  role in the rollout of the UK’s 5G infrastructure and more specifically, supply some “non-core” components to this end. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately 'Flexing Muscles' in South China Sea Drills
6 July 2020
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
6 July 2020
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
6 July 2020
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
5 July 2020
Iran to Sue US for Impacts of Sanctions on Coronavirus Spread
Iran to Sue US for Impacts of Sanctions on Coronavirus Spread
5 July 2020
Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada
Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada
5 July 2020
Syria Army Kills over 30 Daesh Terrorists in Homs
Syria Army Kills over 30 Daesh Terrorists in Homs
5 July 2020
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
4 July 2020
Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish
Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish
4 July 2020
EU Foreign Policy Chief Responds to Zarif’s Letter
EU Foreign Policy Chief Responds to Zarif’s Letter
4 July 2020
Iraqi Officials Slam Saudi Daily for Insulting Ayatollah Sistani
Iraqi Officials Slam Saudi Daily for Insulting Ayatollah Sistani
4 July 2020
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
3 July 2020