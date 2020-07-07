0
Tuesday 7 July 2020 - 07:45

Iran: Extending Arms Embargo Means Death of Nuclear Deal

Story Code : 872971
Iran: Extending Arms Embargo Means Death of Nuclear Deal
“They [the US] have recently initiated a UN Security Council meeting to create prerequisites to extend an arms embargo against Iran. If the US manages do it, the JCPOA may as well be pronounced dead,” Jalali told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

In late June, the United States put forward a resolution to extend the UNSC arms embargo against Tehran despite the JCPOA provisions. According to Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, the US will push the United Nations Security Council to vote on it as soon as mid-July.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal’s adoption.

In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran. The current UN embargo, negotiated as part of the 2015 deal, expires in October.
Related Stories
Iran Unveils Homegrown Simulator System
Islam Times - The Iranian Air Force on Monday brought into service a homegrown simulator system for Russian-made Ilyushin Il-76 strategic airlifter.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel's Annexation Plan, Pledge Unity
7 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
7 July 2020
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
7 July 2020
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
6 July 2020
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately 'Flexing Muscles' in South China Sea Drills
6 July 2020
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
6 July 2020
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
6 July 2020
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
5 July 2020
Iran to Sue US for Impacts of Sanctions on Coronavirus Spread
Iran to Sue US for Impacts of Sanctions on Coronavirus Spread
5 July 2020
Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada
Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada
5 July 2020
Syria Army Kills over 30 Daesh Terrorists in Homs
Syria Army Kills over 30 Daesh Terrorists in Homs
5 July 2020
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
4 July 2020