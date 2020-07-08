Saudi Royal Palaces Will Be among Targets of Yemeni Strikes: General Sarea laces

Islam Times - The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, General Yahya Sarea, held Tuesday a press conference in which he displayed US weapons seized during the recent campaign against the mercenaries in Marib and Al-Bayda, adding that the Saudi royal palaces will be among the targets of the upcoming strikes.

Our forces found a lot of weapons with the USAID’s logo in Al-Bayda governorate during the recent military operations, in other areas and fronts, General Sarea said.“USAID supports and funds foreign organizations working in Yemen to carry out their activities in local communities in a number provinces. It has been playing intelligence roles with human slogans, on relevant security bodies, SCMCHA has to reveal and expose this role.”“Our forces have succeeded, with God’s help, in carrying out qualitative military operations focusing on sensitive targets.”General Sarea called on the civilians dwelling near the Saudi royal palaces to keep away from them as they will be targeted in the upcoming strikes.Commenting on the economic war against the Yemeni people, General Sarea stressed, “in a clear message to the enemy”, that the Yemenis would not starve.