Wednesday 8 July 2020 - 07:35

Saudi Royal Palaces Will Be among Targets of Yemeni Strikes: General Sarea laces

Our forces found a lot of weapons with the USAID’s logo in Al-Bayda governorate during the recent military operations, in other areas and fronts, General Sarea said.

“USAID supports and funds foreign organizations working in Yemen to carry out their activities in local communities in a number provinces. It has been playing intelligence roles with human slogans, on relevant security bodies, SCMCHA has to reveal and expose this role.”

“Our forces have succeeded, with God’s help, in carrying out qualitative military operations focusing on sensitive targets.”

General Sarea called on the civilians dwelling near the Saudi royal palaces to keep away from them as they will be targeted in the upcoming strikes.

Commenting on the economic war against the Yemeni people, General Sarea stressed, “in a clear message to the enemy”, that the Yemenis would not starve.
