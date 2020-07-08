0
Wednesday 8 July 2020 - 11:54

3 Killed, Several Injured in Suicide Bomb Blast in Kandahar

The incident happened at 4:00 am in Shah Wali Kot district, as a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives near the police HQ, the source said, according to TOLO NEWS.

The district governor's compound is also close to the police HQ, according to the source.

Bahir Ahmad, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said: “We had information about a possible attack on police HQ and the forces were prepared. The suicide bomber was shot before he reached his target but his explosives detonated.”

Three policemen were killed in the attack and 14 others, including civilians, were wounded, he said.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
