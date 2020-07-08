0
Wednesday 8 July 2020 - 12:33

World’s Coronavirus Cases Near 12m, Death Toll at 546k

Story Code : 873255
The latest figures showed that 11,950,387 cases have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 546,629 and recoveries amounting to 6,895,546.

United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, Chile, Spain, UK, Mexico, Iran, Italy, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and South Africa are respectively the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

Some 133,972 people are now known to have died in the United States from COVID-19 followed by Brazil with 66,868 and the UK with 44,391 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll in India surged to 20,653, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 743,481.

The number of Russia's coronavirus deaths has passed 10,000 with the country’s total infections standing at 694,230.

Peru is the next severely-hit country with 309,278 positive cases and death toll of 10,952.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Chile has reached 301,019, with a total death toll of 6,434.

Spain reported on Saturday a total of 299,210 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, while the country’s total deaths reached 28,392.

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Iran hit a high record on Tuesday as 200 new deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, the highest since the virus outbreak in the country, increasing the country's total death toll to 11,931.
