Biden to Rejoin WHO on ’First Day’ as US President

Islam Times - US Democratic hopeful Joe Biden promised to rejoin the World Health Organization if elected US president.

He added that Americans are safer when the United States is engaged in strengthening global health.The US administration notified on Tuesday the United Nations and the Congress of its withdrawal from the WHO effective 6 July 2021.This comes as President Donald Trump routinely accuses the organization of colluding with China to cover up the origins and handling of the coronavirus outbreak.In April, Trump announced a temporary freeze of US funding for the WHO and warned that the freeze would become permanent unless the organization committed to major changes within 30 days.However, in late May, Trump confirmed the United States would withdraw from the WHO and redirect funds to other global health needs.