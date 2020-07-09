0
Thursday 9 July 2020 - 09:27

Ulyanov Reacts to Bolton’s Remarks on Lt. Gen. Soleimani

Story Code : 873395
Ulyanov Reacts to Bolton’s Remarks on Lt. Gen. Soleimani
In a tweet on Wednesday, Ulyanov wrote, “Killing a foreign official on the territory of a third country corresponds to US Constitution?”

His tweet came after Bolton reacted to the UN stance on Tuesday regarding the assignation of Lt. General Soliemani and noted, “New criticism from the UN characterizing the strike on Soleimani as 'unlawful' is baseless. This is why exactly why we withdrew from @UNHumanRights. We don't answer to a higher power in the UN nor do we need advice on how to implement the US Constitution.”

A few hours before Bolton's response, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Agnes Callamard had emphasized that the US failed to provide sufficient evidence for the imminent attack against its interest and did not justify the strike on Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his comrades.
Related Stories
Syrian President Expresses Condolences over Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination
Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad offered condolences to the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and to Iranian ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
9 July 2020
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
9 July 2020
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
9 July 2020
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
8 July 2020
Saudi Official
Saudi Official's Anti-Iranian Remarks on Missile Program
8 July 2020
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
8 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
8 July 2020
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
7 July 2020
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel's Annexation Plan, Pledge Unity
7 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
7 July 2020
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
7 July 2020
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
6 July 2020