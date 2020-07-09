0
Thursday 9 July 2020 - 11:47

IRGC Commander Stresses Iran’s Continued Battle against COVID-19

Story Code : 873430
IRGC Commander Stresses Iran’s Continued Battle against COVID-19
“The coronavirus is not weakening and is still active, affecting new areas every day, and we should not show weaknesses,” Major General Salami said on Thursday during a videoconference meeting with provincial commanders of the IRGC. 

Stressing that all should remain sensitive to the needs of people as the coronavirus situation continues to get worse in the country, he said the production and distribution of face masks and other health supplies in order to eradicate the viral disease will continue.

“As no decisive treatment currently exists, we can only tackle this disease by following the health protocols and taking preventive measures,” Salami said. 
Related Stories
Foreign Countries Using Iranian AI-Assisted Software for COVID-19 Diagnosis
Islam Times - Several African, American and European countries have employed an Iranian smart software that helps physicians diagnose the novel ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
9 July 2020
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
9 July 2020
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
9 July 2020
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
8 July 2020
Saudi Official
Saudi Official's Anti-Iranian Remarks on Missile Program
8 July 2020
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
USAID Involved in Aggression against Yemen: Spokesman
8 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Launches Battle to Confront Economic Crisis, To US: Your Policy Won’t Weaken Hezbollah
8 July 2020
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
7 July 2020
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel's Annexation Plan, Pledge Unity
7 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
7 July 2020
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
7 July 2020
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
6 July 2020