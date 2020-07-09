IRGC Commander Stresses Iran’s Continued Battle against COVID-19

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Major General Hossein Salami urged all IRGC forces and the Iranian people to remain sensitive and active in the field until the coronavirus is uprooted in the country.

“The coronavirus is not weakening and is still active, affecting new areas every day, and we should not show weaknesses,” Major General Salami said on Thursday during a videoconference meeting with provincial commanders of the IRGC.Stressing that all should remain sensitive to the needs of people as the coronavirus situation continues to get worse in the country, he said the production and distribution of face masks and other health supplies in order to eradicate the viral disease will continue.“As no decisive treatment currently exists, we can only tackle this disease by following the health protocols and taking preventive measures,” Salami said.