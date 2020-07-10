Trump: Biden Has Been “Brainwashed by Democrats’ Radical Left”

Islam Times - US President President Trump assumed that his Democratic rival in the forthcoming November election Joe Biden had been “brainwashed” by the party’s left-wing.

During Thursday’s episode of Fox News’ “Hannity”, Trump said: “I think they brainwashed him.”“They brainwashed him. He doesn’t know where he is. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. And our country will suffer. Our stock markets will crash. Bad things will happen”, Trump depicted what Biden’s potential win would bring about for Americans.He further outlined how Democrats are set to defund the police and even abolish the force, which might cause a backlash, or “maybe it’ll just go to hell like Venezuela”, he summed up.“He’s been taken over by the radical left. He has no clue what they’re doing and what they’re getting him into”, Trump told host Sean Hannity, going on to ponder that a joint deal with Bernie Sanders is nothing but “crazy, radical left stuff”.He said he believes Biden will never fight it, “even if he disagreed with it, which I actually don’t think he does”.When Hannity later asked Trump if Biden was trying to “back out” of scheduled debates this fall, the interview curiously centered around whether or not, Biden said he regularly underwent “cognitive” tests or COVID-19 tests. The latter issue doesn’t come as a surprise bearing in mind Biden’s regular slips of the tongue.“He meant the COVID tests”, Trump said. “He didn’t mean ‘cognitive’. He meant ‘COVID'”.Hannity weighed in saying that as the former vice president said at a press conference last week, his cognitive ability was “constantly tested”.“He didn’t mean that because you don’t have those tests that often”, Trump insisted before challenging Biden to take the same cognitive test he underwent at the Walter Reed Medical Center in 2018.