0
Saturday 11 July 2020 - 11:21

CJOC-I Launches Anti-ISIL Operation in Iraq-Iran Border

Story Code : 873774
CJOC-I Launches Anti-ISIL Operation in Iraq-Iran Border
The Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Command for Iraq Abd al-Amir al-Shammari made the announcement, saying that the 4th phase of “Heroes of Iraq” operation has been launched this morning with aim of pursuing the remnants of terrorists, establishing security and stability in Diyala province, as well as clearing and inspecting the border with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The operation was launched by the order of Mostafa al-Kadhimi, chairman of the cabinet and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, under the supervision of the Combined Joint Operations Center for Iraq, he added.

The first and second phases of the "Heroes of Iraq" operation carried out successfully in previous months and the third phase of the “Heroes of Iraq” operation had been also launched by the participation of Hashd Alsha’abi forces in Diyala, Samarra, and Kirkuk.
Related Stories
US building military base in Afghanistan near Iran border
Islam Times - The United States is building a military base in Afghanistan near the border with the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu
AIPAC Clashes with US Democrats over Netanyahu's Annexation Plan
11 July 2020
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
Iran-Syria Military Coop. First Step to Defeat Caesar Act: Assad’s Advisor
11 July 2020
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
UN Warns 10 Million Face Acute Food Shortages in Yemen
11 July 2020
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
IRGC Improves Accuracy of Homegrown Rocket
10 July 2020
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest
10 July 2020
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation
10 July 2020
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
US Approves $620 mln Missile Upgrade Package for Taiwan
10 July 2020
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
US, UK Must Suspend Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
9 July 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
Sayyed Nasrallah Addresses US Ambassador to Lebanon: Respect Yourself, Keep Respectful
9 July 2020
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
Venezuela’s Air Force “Neutralizes” Unidentified US Plane
9 July 2020
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
Iran, Syria Sign Agreement to Boost Military, Security Cooperation
9 July 2020
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
UK to Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
8 July 2020