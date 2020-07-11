CJOC-I Launches Anti-ISIL Operation in Iraq-Iran Border

Islam Times - The Combined Joint Operations Center for Iraq (CJOC-I) announced on Saturday that the forces have launched an anti-ISIL operation in Iraq-Iran border.

The Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Command for Iraq Abd al-Amir al-Shammari made the announcement, saying that the 4th phase of “Heroes of Iraq” operation has been launched this morning with aim of pursuing the remnants of terrorists, establishing security and stability in Diyala province, as well as clearing and inspecting the border with the Islamic Republic of Iran.The operation was launched by the order of Mostafa al-Kadhimi, chairman of the cabinet and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, under the supervision of the Combined Joint Operations Center for Iraq, he added.The first and second phases of the "Heroes of Iraq" operation carried out successfully in previous months and the third phase of the “Heroes of Iraq” operation had been also launched by the participation of Hashd Alsha’abi forces in Diyala, Samarra, and Kirkuk.