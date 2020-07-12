0
Sunday 12 July 2020 - 10:15

Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles

In remarks at a military conference on Sunday, General Yousef Qorbani said the Army Ground Force’s Airborne Division has celebrated great achievements in the defense industry and acquired fire-and-forget missiles, missiles with pinpoint accuracy, and missiles with a range of 8.5 km.

“We will soon obtain 20-km and 100-km missiles,” the commander added.

He also highlighted the Airborne Division’s success in manufacturing various aircraft components, saying his forces are supporting the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and the Border Police in four regions across the country.

In February, the IRGC Ground Force’s Airborne Division furnished its Bell 214 helicopters with a new air-to-surface missile, known as the Iranian version of American AGM-114 Hellfire missile.

The weapons mounted on the IRGC’s Bell 214 helicopter are dubbed “Qaem-114” missiles, a new generation of the Qaem-class smart bombs.

An Iranian missile similar to the US-made AGM-114 Hellfire was for the first time unveiled in November 2013, when the Iranian Defense Ministry introduced the strategic homegrown drone dubbed “Fotros”.

Iranian experts have the technical know-how to manufacture the laser-guided version of such missiles, as they have already developed the Bina-1 and Bina-2 air-launched missiles.
