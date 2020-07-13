0
Monday 13 July 2020 - 13:03

Fresh Saudi Air Raids Kill 10 Civilians in Yemen's Hajjah

Story Code : 874155
Fresh Saudi Air Raids Kill 10 Civilians in Yemen
Saudi fighter jets pounded the Washhah district of the province on Sunday afternoon, leaving ten people dead and two others injured, Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

Earlier in the day, Saudi-led warplanes conducted three air raids on the Shada'a district and another two on the al-Dhaher district of the northern Yemeni province of Sa’ada.

There were, however, no immediate reports on possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Separately, Saudi jets bombarded Boq district close to the border with the kingdom’s southern region of Najran, though no reports of casualties and damage were quickly available.

The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
