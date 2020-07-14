0
Tuesday 14 July 2020 - 09:23

Fears Grow Of New Ebola Outbreak in Western DR Congo

Story Code : 874343
Fears Grow Of New Ebola Outbreak in Western DR Congo
WHO top emergencies expert Mike Ryan said on Monday that 48 cases had been confirmed in DR Congo's Equateur province since authorities announced a new outbreak there on June 1.

There were three additional probable cases, he said, while a total of 20 people have died.

"This is still a very active outbreak, and I would say it is still a great concern," Ryan told a news briefing.

The province includes part of the River Congo and was a large geographical area where communities were linked, and people travelled long distances.

The new cases in the DRC's Equateur mark the country's 11th major Ebola outbreak since the virus was discovered near its Ebola River in 1976.

The WHO said it has vaccinated 11,327 people against the disease in the past month.

The Ebola virus causes hemorrhagic fever and is spread through direct contact with body fluids from an infected person, who suffers severe vomiting and diarrhea.

An epidemic of the virus on the other side of the country has killed more than 2,277 people since 2018.

The WHO declared the outbreak over in Ituri and North Kivu provinces on June 25.

Experts said the use of a vaccine and swift containment efforts including mobile handwashing stations and a door-to-door education campaign kept the disease at bay.

While the number of infections in the new outbreak is low, Ryan cautioned: "In the era of COVID, it is very important that we do not take our eyes off these other emerging diseases".

"We saw in North Kivu and other previous outbreaks of Ebola that these can get out of control very easily," he added.

The DRC, one of the world's poorest countries, is also dealing with a measles epidemic that has killed more than 6,000 people, as well as COVID-19, which has infected more than 3,000 and killed 188.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
14 July 2020
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
14 July 2020
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
14 July 2020
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
13 July 2020
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
13 July 2020
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
13 July 2020
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
13 July 2020
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
12 July 2020
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
12 July 2020
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
12 July 2020
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
12 July 2020
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
11 July 2020