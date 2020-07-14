0
Tuesday 14 July 2020 - 12:06

Iran Eyes Closer Economic, Political Ties with France

Story Code : 874379
Iran Eyes Closer Economic, Political Ties with France
In a message for his French counterpart on the Bastille Day celebrated on July 14, Rouhani congratulated France’s government and nation.

In the congratulatory message for Emmanuel Macron, the Iranian president expressed hope that relations between Iran and France would grow in light of mutual understanding and joint efforts.

Rouhani also called for the employment of the existing political and economic capacities to deepen friendship and promote welfare for the people of the two countries.

Bastille Day is the French national holiday, which marks the storming of the Bastille in the 1700s and the beginning of republican democracy and the end of tyrannical rule.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
14 July 2020
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
14 July 2020
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
14 July 2020
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
13 July 2020
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
13 July 2020
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
13 July 2020
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
13 July 2020
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
12 July 2020
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
Hezbollah Deputy Head: Israel Does Not Have Ability to Survive
12 July 2020
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
As Virus Rages in US, Trump Finally Wears A Mask
12 July 2020
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
Iran’s Zarif Deplores EU Failure to Uphold Its Duties, Prevent Srebrenica Genocide
12 July 2020
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
Russia Says Possible Use of NATO Aircraft to Traffic Afghan Drugs Needs to Be Investigated
11 July 2020