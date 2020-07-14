Iran Eyes Closer Economic, Political Ties with France

Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for efforts to exploit the political and economic potential for closer ties and “deeper friendship” with France.

In a message for his French counterpart on the Bastille Day celebrated on July 14, Rouhani congratulated France’s government and nation.In the congratulatory message for Emmanuel Macron, the Iranian president expressed hope that relations between Iran and France would grow in light of mutual understanding and joint efforts.Rouhani also called for the employment of the existing political and economic capacities to deepen friendship and promote welfare for the people of the two countries.Bastille Day is the French national holiday, which marks the storming of the Bastille in the 1700s and the beginning of republican democracy and the end of tyrannical rule.