0
Wednesday 15 July 2020 - 10:51

Dancing before Falling: “Israeli” Gov’t Approval Rating Drops below 30%

Story Code : 874609
Dancing before Falling: “Israeli” Gov’t Approval Rating Drops below 30%
A new poll released Wednesday concluded that the “Israeli” government’s approval rating during the coronavirus drops below 30% as the Likud continues to hemorrhage support. 

According to the poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics and published by 103FM Radio Wednesday morning, just 28% of respondents say they approved of the government’s handling of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, compared to 68% who said they disapproved of the government’s performance.

Among Likud voters, 57% said they approved of the government’s performance, compared to 41% who said they disapproved.

If new elections were held today, the poll found, the Likud would lose two mandates, falling from 36 to 34 seats – far below the 40-41 seats the party was polling at a month ago.

For its part, Blue and White, which currently has 15 seats, fell to nine seats in the newest poll, continuing a downward trend.

The so-called ‘Joint Arab List’ held steady at 15 seats, the same number it won in March.
Source : Alahednews
Related Stories
18 Palestinians Killed as Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Continues for 2nd Day
Islam Times - At least 18 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip as the Israeli regime's air raids against the besieged coastal enclave ...
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
UK Remains Silent as Al-Khalifa Court Confirms Death Sentences on Social Media
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
Thousands of ‘Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation
15 July 2020
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
When Did Imam Khomeini Let Out the Cry of "Black Lives Matter"?
15 July 2020
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
Captured Militants Trained by US to Spy on Syrian Facilities, Allies
15 July 2020
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
China Urges World to Stop US Push to Reinstate Iran Bans, Kill JCPOA
14 July 2020
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
Three Russian Soldiers Injured in Explosion During Joint Patrol in Syria
14 July 2020
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
CIA Spy Executed: Iran Judiciary
14 July 2020
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
Top Catalan Politician Says He Was Targeted by “Israeli” Spyware
14 July 2020
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
Russia’s Federal Security Service Foils ISIL Terror Plots in Country’s South
13 July 2020
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
If Soleimani Assassination Happened To the West, It Would Declare War: UN Official
13 July 2020
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Vow To Drive US Troops Out Of Country
13 July 2020
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
Massive Blaze, Explosion Cripple US Military Ship in San Diego, 21 Injured
13 July 2020
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
Iranian Army’s Airborne Unit to Get 100km-Range Missiles
12 July 2020