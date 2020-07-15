Dancing before Falling: “Israeli” Gov’t Approval Rating Drops below 30%

Islam Times - “Israeli” internal political front is dancing on the edge.

A new poll released Wednesday concluded that the “Israeli” government’s approval rating during the coronavirus drops below 30% as the Likud continues to hemorrhage support.According to the poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics and published by 103FM Radio Wednesday morning, just 28% of respondents say they approved of the government’s handling of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, compared to 68% who said they disapproved of the government’s performance.Among Likud voters, 57% said they approved of the government’s performance, compared to 41% who said they disapproved.If new elections were held today, the poll found, the Likud would lose two mandates, falling from 36 to 34 seats – far below the 40-41 seats the party was polling at a month ago.For its part, Blue and White, which currently has 15 seats, fell to nine seats in the newest poll, continuing a downward trend.The so-called ‘Joint Arab List’ held steady at 15 seats, the same number it won in March.