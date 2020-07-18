West Concerned Over Iran’s Development Under Sanctions – Ambassador To IAEA

Islam Times - Iran’s Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Kazem Gharibabadi stated that main concerns of western countries of the realization of Iran-China cooperation is Iran's progress and development during the sanctions.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is under the most severe, cruel and illegal sanctions imposed by the US. Trump has resorted to the so-called policy of maximum pressure against Iran in order to achieve his goals”, Gharibabadi wrote on his Instagram page in reaction to the recent rumors on Iran-China 25-year cooperation roadmap.“We should seize any opportunity available in the international arena to overcome sanctions besides the country’s strong infrastructures, the unwavering support of Iranian people for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the resistance against sanctions,” he said, adding that “ One of these measures is to unite and enter into strategic and long-term cooperation while maintaining national interests and security as well as observing the laws of the country.”“Today, China does not only oppose US policies of unilateralism and expansionism but also is the world's second-largest economy.” Said Iran’s envoy to IAEA, stressing that China also has a number of common grounds with Iran on international issues, and in recent years has always opposed international organization’s decisions and actions against Iran.Elsewhere in his remarks, he called Iran's strategic cooperation with China a wise decision in the interest of both countries, adding that “It is natural that in such a situation, the United States and its allies will make any efforts to keep Iran in economic isolation and prevent it from entering into extensive trade and economic relations with other countries.“The United States and its allies’ opposition against this document shows that entering into a long-term, strategic partnership with China that benefits both countries is a wise decision” he asserted.According to Gharibabadi, one of the main concerns of foreign opponents of the realization of this strategic document is Iran's progress and development during the sanctions, which is challenging the western country's system of domination as much as possible.Finally, he said that it is necessary to highlight that western countries are not only sympathetic to the Iranian people but also their main concern of the realization of this strategic document is Iran's progress and development during the sanctions.