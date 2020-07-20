‘Israeli’ Doctors Slam Government Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ doctors stated in a petition that the Zionist government’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus are hopeless and are causing a surge in deaths and serious cases, while also “bringing about an economic disaster and human suffering for millions of ‘Israelis’.”

The petition, which spread across social media, noted that according to data accumulated over the past months, all resources and efforts should be focused on protecting the elderly and high-risk groups because the virus does not affect greater portions of the younger population who get infected but only develop mild symptoms if any - and therefore should not be subject to any government restrictions and be allowed to work and roam freely.The physicians argued that an economic recession could be avoided and that with the younger populations contracting and transmitting the virus - all the while developing at most light symptoms - herd-immunity could be advanced, which would bring about an end to the virus spread.