Tuesday 21 July 2020 - 23:47

Illegitimate US Presence, Root Cause of Insecurity in Region: Shamkhani

Story Code : 875828
Illegitimate US Presence, Root Cause of Insecurity in Region: Shamkhani
He made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Tue. evening.

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest political and security developments especially the trend of fighting against terrorism and also joint security cases.

While explaining malicious, terrorist and insecure measures taken by the United States, Shamkhani considered joint efforts of regional countries for the immediate expulsion of the US terrorist forces from the region as “inevitable” for strengthening peace and stability in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader’s representative in SNSC pointed to the measures taken by the Iraqi government for strengthening the security of borders, accelerating the implementation of agreements inked between the two countries especially in economic fields and stated that pursuing the implementation of bilateral agreements will benefit the interests of both countries.

While welcoming Iraq’s diplomatic efforts for creating regional security and removing tension and difference among neighbors, Shamkhani added, “establishing cooperation, unity and amity among all regional countries is the definite solution to get rid of the region from insecurity and terrorism.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, for his part, emphasized the need for strengthening and expanding relations between Iran and Iraq, especially in economic and security fields.

He thanked all-out supports of the Iranian government and people in defending national sovereignty and people of Iraq especially during the fight against ISIL terrorist groups and added, “the Iraqi government and people will never forget unsparing supports and perseverance of noble nation of Islamic Iran along with Iraqi people.”
