Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underlined Iran’s determination to show proper response to the US crime in assassinating General Qassem Soleimani.

According to official website of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr. Mustafa al-Kadhimi, met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei, Tuesday.The following is an excerpt of the statements Imam Khamenei made at this meeting:"Iran has never had and never will have any intention to meddle in Iraq's affairs. Iran seeks a dignified, independent Iraq with its territorial integrity and internal unity and cohesion protected.""Iran is certainly against anything that weakens Iraq. The U.S. outlook concerning Iraq is exactly the opposite to our outlook because the U.S. is the enemy in the true sense of the word and opposes an independent, strong Iraqi government elected by popular vote.""It doesn't matter to the US who the Prime Minister of Iraq is. They want a government like that of Paul Bremer - the American ruler of Iraq after Saddam’s downfall.""Iran doesn’t interfere in Iraq-US relations but expects the Iraqi friends to know that the U.S. presence in any country brings corruption and destruction. Iran expects the decision of the Iraqi government, nation and parliament to expel the U.S. to be pursued because U.S. presence causes insecurity.""The US crime in assassinating (IRGC Quds Force Commander) General Soleimani and (Iraqi Commander) Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis is an example of the US presence. They killed your guest in your home, and they blatantly confessed to this crime. This is not a trivial matter.""The Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget the martyrdom of Hajj Qassem Soleimani and will definitely strike a reciprocal blow to the U.S.""The consensus reached between political groups and currents in Iraq to elect Mr. Al-Kadhimi's government is very good. The U.S. and its agents always seek to create a power vacuum in the region’s countries through which they seek to cause chaos and prepare the ground for their intervention.""We stress Iran's support of Mr. Al Kadhimi’s government. Wisdom, religion and experience require the expansion of Iran-Iraq relations. Obviously, such relations have opponents; leading them is the U.S. But, one should never fear the U.S. at all, because the U.S. can't do a single thing.""The Religious Authority and person of Ayatollah Sistani is a great blessing for Iraq. Hashd al-Shabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) is also another great blessing in Iraq, which should be safeguarded."