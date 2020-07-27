0
Monday 27 July 2020 - 12:03

“Israel’s” Political Crisis might End Bibi’s Life

The so-called “Israeli” Public Security Minister Amir Ohana on Monday defended the recording in which he is heard asking the head of police to relocate the anti-government protests from “Israeli” Prime Minister's Residence, describing them as "incubators for coronavirus". 

The recording published by the public broadcaster KAN reveals the minister, in charge of “Israel's” law enforcement. Yadid is could be heard saying, the police were already stricter on health regulations. 

"We asked for police's judgement on the matter," Ohana told Ynet. "The Director General of the Health Ministry Hezi Levi says the same, the protests are incubators for coronavirus, with thousands crowded in one open space."

Ohana also implied that some of the demonstrators were ready to physically harm Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Were it not for personal security guards, someone would have done something."

He said he is concerned by alleged "explicit calls" to assassinate the prime minister. "I warned both the Shin Bet and the attorney general this issue should be addressed," he said. "We received explicit threats, someone told [Netanyahu], 'You will end up like Louis XVI' who was beheaded."
