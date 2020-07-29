0
Wednesday 29 July 2020 - 10:54

Iran’s President Urges Action against US Aerial Terrorism

Story Code : 877318
Speaking at a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani lashed out at the US for the “rudeness and dangerous mischief” in the sky, referring to the high-risk maneuvering by two US warplanes close to an Iranian airliner in the Syrian airspace on July 23.

He called on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations Security Council, and the countries in whose airspace the incident happened and for which the jetliner was bound to raise their voices against the American violation of law.

It is an example of “aerial terrorism” when the fighter jets fly close to a passenger plane in a free international route and frighten the passengers, the president added, calling for action against the act of terrorism.

The reason for such evil activities is that the US has been defeated against Iran, Rouhani said. “We tell the White House rulers that you have only one option in the face of Iran, which is implementation of the law, agreements, and regulations and making up for the damages you have caused to people (of Iran).”

Rouhani also denounced the US’ push for the extension of an arms embargo on Iran which is going to expire in October under the 2015 nuclear deal, warning of Iran’s “very decisive response” to a possible extension of the embargo.

During past months, Washington has stepped up calls for the extension of the UN arms embargo on Iran, which will expire in October under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
