Wednesday 29 July 2020 - 12:06

Police Dismantle Migrants' Campsite near Northern Paris

On Twitter, police said they had started to clear the site, while BFM TV said it was home to at least 1,500 migrants, Reuters reported.

Many refugees have moved to Paris since the closure of a huge migrant camp in Calais in 2016.

Authorities have repeatedly dismantled illegal campsites only for them to pop up again elsewhere within months, with police clearing a makeshift shelter that had emerged again in Calais this month.

Many of the migrants have fled to France from North Africa, the Middle East and Asia, escaping countries blighted by wars and poverty.
