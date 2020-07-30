0
Thursday 30 July 2020 - 00:24

Russian Navy Starts Drills in Black Sea after Completion of NATO Exercise

Story Code : 877441
Russian Navy Starts Drills in Black Sea after Completion of NATO Exercise
"In conformity with the training plan, the Black Sea Fleet's ships have been put out to sea", the Black Sea Fleet said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

Over 20 ships will engage in the drills, including Admiral Essen frigate, Pytlivy guard ship, Dmitry Rogachev patrol ship, Orekhovo-Zuyevo and Ingushetia small-size missile ships, and Caesar Kunikov and Saratov large landing ships.

During the drills, naval combat, anti-aircraft and counter sabotage defense, and sea and coastal targets destruction will be practiced. The crews will also practice protection of vessels in unsafe roadstead, extinguishing of fire, and hole fixing.

Aircraft and helicopters of the Black Sea Fleet's marine aviation and anti-aircraft defense units will also take part in the military exercise.

On Monday, large-scale NATO exercise Sea Breeze-2020 concluded in the north-west of the Black Sea. Over 20 ships, as well as numerous aircraft and helicopters, and around 2,000 servicemen from Ukraine, the United States, Bulgaria, Georgia, Norway, Romania, Spain and Turkey took part in the drills.
Source : Sputnik
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
29 July 2020
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
29 July 2020
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
29 July 2020
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
28 July 2020
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
28 July 2020
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
28 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
28 July 2020
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into 'Venezuela on Steroids' for Trying to Block His Travel Ban
26 July 2020
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
26 July 2020
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
26 July 2020
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
26 July 2020
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
25 July 2020