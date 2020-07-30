Russian Navy Starts Drills in Black Sea after Completion of NATO Exercise

Islam Times - The Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet announced on Wednesday it was starting military drills involving over 20 vessels.

"In conformity with the training plan, the Black Sea Fleet's ships have been put out to sea", the Black Sea Fleet said in a statement, Sputnik reported.Over 20 ships will engage in the drills, including Admiral Essen frigate, Pytlivy guard ship, Dmitry Rogachev patrol ship, Orekhovo-Zuyevo and Ingushetia small-size missile ships, and Caesar Kunikov and Saratov large landing ships.During the drills, naval combat, anti-aircraft and counter sabotage defense, and sea and coastal targets destruction will be practiced. The crews will also practice protection of vessels in unsafe roadstead, extinguishing of fire, and hole fixing.Aircraft and helicopters of the Black Sea Fleet's marine aviation and anti-aircraft defense units will also take part in the military exercise.On Monday, large-scale NATO exercise Sea Breeze-2020 concluded in the north-west of the Black Sea. Over 20 ships, as well as numerous aircraft and helicopters, and around 2,000 servicemen from Ukraine, the United States, Bulgaria, Georgia, Norway, Romania, Spain and Turkey took part in the drills.