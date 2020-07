Islam Times - China denied Thursday it was harbouring a fugitive financier wanted over the massive 1MDB corruption scandal, after Malaysian police said he was hiding in Macau.

Low Taek Jho, commonly known as Jho Low, is accused of being the mastermind behind a fraud that saw billions of dollars looted from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.The money was used to buy everything from a super yacht to art in a scam that also involved former Malaysian premier Najib Razak, who was convicted in his first 1MDB-linked trial this week.